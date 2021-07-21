The Photography Annual 2021 is open for entries!

Now in its 15th year, the Creative Review Photography Annual celebrates great image-making across the fields of advertising, editorial, fashion, stock, student, and of course personal work.

Every year offers an opportunity to look back upon the great images of the past 12 months, as well as the photographers and creatives who make them and those who commission them. In what has proved another challenging and disrupted year, we know there has still been plenty of powerful and compelling imagery created, and we would love to honour it in this year’s Photography Annual.

The deadline for entries is August 20. All the winning and shortlisted work will be featured in the December/January issue of the Creative Review print magazine, as well as shared online and across our social channels.

We have a stellar judging panel lined up, with representatives from the worlds of advertising, fashion, editorial, and stock photography, plus a number of photographers, including Slater King, Sophie Ebrard, Jane Stockdale and Mark Clennon. All the confirmed judges can be seen on our website, with more to be announced over the coming weeks.

WHY ENTER

Be seen by over two million creatives worldwide
All winning and shortlisted work will be featured in the Photography Annual 2021, in both print and online, and shared through our social media network.

Be recognised as being at the forefront of creativity
Your chance to win one of the most widely respected photography awards in the creative industries.

See your work beautifully presented
Receive your own copy of the beautifully made print edition, and share your achievement to both new and existing clients.

The deadline for entries is August 20. For all information on entering, and to view last year’s winning work, visit creativereview.co.uk/event/photography-annual-2021

