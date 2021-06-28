The changing nature of photojournalism

As the Guardian celebrates its 200th anniversary, a new show at the Photographers’ Gallery in London offers a fascinating insight into the paper’s picture library and the wider history of photojournalism

By

This year marks the 200th anniversary of the Guardian, a media company that has grown from a weekly newspaper serving a few thousand Manchester liberals to a global operation with newsrooms in the UK, US and Australia, and tens of millions of regular readers all over the world.

Over the last two centuries, photography has become a central component of the Guardian’s journalism. The Manchester Guardian published its first photograph in 1905 and its first staff photographer, Walter Doughty, was appointed three years later alongside the formation of a dedicated picture library. The appetite for, and prominence of, photography in the paper increased in the 1960s with the introduction of feature spreads and colour supplements – all of which were enabled by the ubiquity of the 35mm camera. Today, the paper’s picture desk deals with a staggering 40,000 images per day.

Top: Families Need Fathers protest, London, E Hamilton-West, 1979. Above: Greenham Common protester, Roger Tooth, 1982. All images courtesy Guardian News & Media Archive

Fittingly taking place in the year that the Guardian celebrates its 200th anniversary and the Photographers’ Gallery its 50th, The Picture Library delves into the extensive Guardian archive to present rarely seen vintage images, agency wire photos and classic examples of the work of Guardian staff ‘snappers’.

More from CR

The role of the sketchbook in creative work

Despite the dominance of digital, the humble sketchbook is still a vital tool in making creative work. Here, we speak to three creatives about how working in a sketchbook is an important part of their process and also their favourite books to work in

The colourful world of Autumn de Wilde

The photographer and director has injected striking palettes into fashion photos, celebrity portraits, vibrant ads and her feature-length debut, Emma. She talks to us about navigating these different arenas and building worlds through music and colour

Why it pays for brands to go local

In an age of turbulence, brands are seeing the benefits of a localised approach over a global one. Here, Ben Sillence, strategy director at Lewis Moberly, explores what this may mean for designers and creatives

The ups and downs of being a hybrid creative

In today’s complex media landscape, creatives are often expected to work across multiple mediums. CR speaks to those who’ve broadened their practice to understand the benefits and challenges of the multi-disciplinary life

Behind the punchy covers of SZ Magazin

The weekly German newspaper supplement has a track record of publishing abstract and playful images. We talk to Thomas Kartsolis and Birthe Steinbeck from the art direction team about risk, deadlines and the joy of analogue tricks

The unstoppable rise of sneaker culture

A new show at the Design Museum is tracing the journey of the sneaker from sportswear staple to cultural icon. We explore how the marketing strategies of the biggest brands in the game have evolved hand-in-hand with the $80 billion industry

The Annual 2021: Trends and observations

Last year was dominated by the Covid-19 pandemic, but we also saw a number of other trends and developments emerge in the commercial creative industries. Here, we examine what they might suggest for the future

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham