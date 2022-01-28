A fresh look for Philadelphia’s Rail Park

The next phase of local studio Smith & Diction’s six-year collaboration with the non-profit park development is a shiny new website, which is designed to be “a special little slice of the internet”

By

Since 2016, the Rail Park has been revitalising three miles of unused rail lines into a public space for the residents of Philadelphia. The first phase of the park opened to the public in 2018, with work still ongoing to bring the rest of the development to life.

Smith & Diction has been working on the Rail Park’s branding since its inception, culminating it what the studio describes in a new blog post as “six years of blood, sweat and tears”.

“When we shared our initial branding for this project, the park itself didn’t exist…. This was a park built for everyone, so we wanted to speak to everyone,” the studio adds. The end result was a graphic swing logo that is easily distinguishable no matter what language you speak.

As the Rail Park has evolved over the last six years, so too has Smith & Diction’s approach to the visual identity. When it started out, for instance, the main brand font ended up being Google typeface Montserrat due to budget constraints. As the organisation found its financial footing, the studio decided to introduce bolder typefaces such as Mongoose & Armin.

Having designed everything from postcards to annual reports for the non-profit over the years, the studio’s latest project is a redesign of its website – a job it had passed on originally in 2016 but felt was necessary to rethink in the wake of the pandemic.

“Since the park had to put events on hold and sort of went into a forced hibernation, everyone agreed this was the perfect time to take a look at what a new website might look like,” says the studio.

The site redesign was led by the studio’s co-founder Mike Smith and freelance developer Ryan Johnson. Smith also brought in a number of other friends and collaborators including Justin Lawes, who designed the spinning Rail Park donate coin, and Mary Kate McDevitt, who did the illustrations on the membership page.

“We wanted interacting with this site to feel like a treat. Like you found a special little slice of the internet. Just like when you roll up to the first phase of the park, if you blink you’ll miss it. But if you explore a little bit more, you’ll be happy that you did,” says the studio.

Both ease of use and communicating the Rail Park’s vision were fundamental to the redesign. “Instead of loading the nav up with all kinds of links: About, Shop, Events, FAQs … we eliminated everything and just kept the absolute basics: Visit, Vision, Donate. Nothing else,” says the studio.

In order to make the site more accessible for everyone who wants to visit the park, the team built it to be fully translated into Mandarin and Spanish, the languages which are most prevalent in the park’s surrounding neighbourhoods.

A simple overall approach to the redesign is balanced out by a few quietly surprising moments for visitors to interact with – from cloud visuals that subtly move behind a plant on the donate section to a hover state on images that reveals videos to give a better snapshot of the park.

smith-diction.com

Latest from CR

More from CR

How to focus in a world of distractions

How can creatives manage their ‘whizzy’ brains, and is our pursuit of concentration doomed to fail? Illustrator and writer Ben Tallon discusses how to avoid the demons of procrastination, and still find time to let the brain percolate

To Instagram or not to Instagram

From battling algorithms to banned accounts, individuals across the creative industries are voicing frustrations with the platform. Is this the beginning of an Instagram exodus? And if so, what’s the alternative?

My Breakthrough Moment: Dean Chalkley

“Photography can be a thing unto itself. It’s more than documentation.” Dean Chalkley discusses how his 2005 portrait of Noel Gallagher marked a personal turning point in terms of culture and photography

Inside The Matrix Resurrections

As the mind-bending world of the Matrix returns to the big screen, we speak to the team behind the latest film’s screen-based graphics about helping reboot the cult classic for a new era

How to create a logo that lasts

Logos today need to successfully work in more places than ever before, and in a multitude of formats and sizes. Here, Sagi Haviv, partner and designer at Chermayeff & Geismar & Haviv in New York, breaks down how to make a mark that endures

Trends of the Year 2021

The second year of the pandemic brought about yet more uncertainty, but there was also plenty of innovation, humour and hope. Here we look back at the creative trends over the past 12 months

The Photography Annual 2021 Winners

Welcome to the winners showcase for this year’s Creative Review Photography Annual, where we celebrate the world of photography in all its forms – personal work, advertising, editorial, student/grad work and more. Shown here are our winners and honourable mentions for this year, selected by an expert panel of judges

Building the visual world of Adele

Following the release of Adele’s latest album, creative director and long-time collaborator Phil Lee discusses what it’s like to help create a brand for one of the world’s biggest artists

An Oral History of John Lewis’ The Long Wait

It was the Christmas ad that launched a thousand Christmas ads, and established John Lewis’s festive branding tropes for a decade to come. Director Dougal Wilson and adam&eveDDB co-founder Ben Priest remember how The Long Wait was made

The CDP guide to making great ads

Peter Levelle, director and former head of TV production at the storied Collett Dickenson Pearce, shares the ad agency’s gospel – including handling difficult clients, keeping creatives happy, and adopting a punishingly scrupulous approach to ideas

Seven ages of a creative

We talk to creatives aged 19 to 87 about their experiences in the creative industry, their hopes and dreams, the changes they have witnessed, and what developments they hope may come in the future

The cultural influence of Spike Lee

The acclaimed filmmaker has dipped his toe into advertising, teaching and even brand-building during his four-decade career. As he releases his first monograph, we look at how he became a pop culture icon

Can Inque reinvent the magazine?

Designer Matt Willey and editor Dan Crowe have reunited on Inque, a decade-long collaboration born out of what they love (and hate) about the world of magazines. We speak to the duo about bringing the first issue to life

How cultural institutions can tackle sustainability

Is there a responsibility for cultural institutions to not just reflect the past, but contemplate the future as well? National Gallery Victoria curator Ewan McEoin talks to CR about the museum’s latest show on sustainability and why they want to invest in designers

Why fashion is embracing gaming

As brands cotton on to the potential of gaming, CR explores why it’s a good fit for fashion labels, and what the future could hold for digital clothes, esports sponsorships and in-game narratives

Ikea and Mother on the agency-client relationship

At this year’s Festival of Marketing: The Year Ahead, Kemi Anthony, marketing communications manager at Ikea, and Katie Mackay-Sinclair, partner at Mother, discussed how nurturing a decade-long relationship has led to an array of successful campaigns

Inside the epic world of Dune

Denis Villeneuve’s adaption of cult sci-fi novel Dune is a masterclass in world-building. We speak to the film’s production designer Patrice Vermette about helping the director bring his intergalactic vision to life

Inside the French Dispatch

Wes Anderson’s star-studded film follows the dramas that unravel in a fictional French city, told from the perspective of expat journalists. We look at how graphic design and illustration brought the movie to life

Beano: 80 years of rebel creativity

Somerset House’s new exhibition explores the comic’s lasting, subversive influence, finding links between its gleeful rule-breaking and the work of contemporary artists and creatives

The art of creating a James Bond title sequence

Daniel Kleinman has been the creative mind behind almost every 007 title sequence since the 90s. He discusses his work on Daniel Craig’s final foray in No Time to Die and how he finds the delicate balance between reinvention and homage

The brands giving the DIY sector a makeover

Interest in home improvement exploded in the wake of the pandemic. We speak to DIY veteran B&Q and D2C startup Lick about how they’re communicating with consumers and whether the sector can sustain its lockdown success

How a signature motif can make your work stand out

In the competitive world of illustration, adopting a signature motif or icon in your work can help you grow your brand and your career. Here, CR speaks to three illustrators about the benefits and challenges of making one element your trademark

How I Got Here: Daniel Liévano

The artist and author delves into his philosophically minded approach to creativity, including the importance of solitude and his attempt to translate the metaphorical “magic” of Haruki Murakami

Studio Blackburn on its We Mean Green campaign

Last week a revamp, albeit a temporary one, of the British Rail double arrow logo caused a stir in the design press and on social media. CR speaks to Studio Blackburn, the team behind the update, to get an insight into the project and how they felt about the reaction

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham