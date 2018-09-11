The Rock: A look at life in Gibraltar in the midst of Brexit

As the little-understood British territory marks its National Day, we speak to photographer Luke Archer about capturing Gibraltarian identity in the face of an EU Referendum result that its people never wanted

By

If you thought that the whole Brexit saga wasn’t already confusing enough for us Brits, spare a thought for the people of Gibraltar (aka The Rock). Despite sharing a border with Spain, it has been a strategic British territory since it was taken from the Dutch in 1713. Its population also remains proudly British, with referendums held in 1967 and 2001 both coming out 90% in favour of remaining, and its National Day on September 10 being one of the most widely celebrated holidays of the year.

Gibraltar has recaptured the attention of the outside world recently in light of the UK’s decision to leave the European Union. Photographer Luke Archer has been particularly drawn to the Gibraltarian struggle, as its people grapple with the idea of leaving the union it is physically attached to despite 96% of them voting to remain. Here, Archer tells us about his photo series documenting what it means to be Gibraltarian today.

