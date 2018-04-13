The Syrians of Turkey: beyond the ‘poor refugee’ story

A new series of photographs by Nish Nalbandian, titled A Handful of Dust, focusses on the new community of Syrians living in Turkey after having fled their homeland

One of the most significant humanitarian crises of our time, the flight of refugees from Syria has been well documented and studied. But as photographer Nish Nalbandian points out, a lot of the imagery focusses on the heartbreak and hardship of the journey itself, rarely on the narrative leading up to and following the migration

