In our next webinar we discuss what your team can do keep with the changing nature of work. Join us a 3 pm (BST) on Tuesday July 17

Digitisation has changed the way we work. The modern, digital workplace looks very different from that of ten years ago. Today, digital natives make up almost half of the workforce, contract work and dispersed teams are more popular than ever, and these changes demand more collaborative, fast-paced work in a more flexible environment.

Some teams have been slower than others to adapt to the changing nature of work, and struggle to keep up with the industry. Is yours one of them? What changes must you make?

In this webinar, David Lesue, Creative Director at Workfront and CR Editor Patrick Burgoyne will discuss the three most important traits your team must have to stay ahead of the game.

Join us at 3pm (BST) on Tuesday July 17

Register here