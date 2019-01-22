The Town of Tomorrow: Celebrating 50 years of Thamesmead

The 1960s housing experiment has appeared in everything from an Aphex Twin music video to Stanley Kubrick’s A Clockwork Orange. As the area is set to undergo huge regeneration, a new book is hoping to show its significance five decades on

Best known for providing the dystopian backdrop to Stanley Kubrick’s cult film A Clockwork Orange, Thamesmead has witnessed much change since it began life as a post-war experiment five decades ago. Spearheaded by London County Council in the 60s, it was built on top of Erith marshes in South London in an attempt to help tackle the city’s housing shortage.

Thamesmead has remained an area of great interest for the design world ever since, thanks to its experimental concrete modern terraces and elevated walkways built around a system of lakes and canals.