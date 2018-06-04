The UK’s creative industries find new love online

In his regular column for CR, Creative Industries Federation Chief Executive John Kampfner points to the often overlooked contribution of creativity to the UK’s exports. And why we can’t take it for granted

From the video diary of the ENB’s production of Giselle

The UK’s creatives are reaching audiences faster and cheaper than ever before and we’re much better at it than we realised. Our new Digital Exports report has found that the UK’s digital exports are worth £21bn. That’s 40% bigger than previous estimates suggested.