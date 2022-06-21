Theo Deproost Re-Collect photography for London Museum of the Home

Theo Deproost shines a new light on a museum’s old objects

A collaboration with London’s Museum of the Home sees the photographer create fresh narratives for its extensive collection of vintage clothing, old woodworking tools and more

By

When we think about historical artefacts, the images that come to mind are often ones of documentation – the sort of photographs that live in a dusty archive somewhere or in the pages of an equally dusty textbook.

It was this association that photographer Theo Deproost was keen to counter with his new project Re:Collect, which is composed of a series of images that artistically reinterpret – rather than document – pieces from London’s Museum of the Home. The photographs are on display at the museum until the end of August.

“Re:Collect aims to present subject matter in an entirely different way to what the viewer might expect,” says the photographer. As such, his images seek to inspire new narratives for objects that are no longer suited to their original purpose.

Fascinated by the idea they “have been pulled from their natural timeline and denied their inevitable disintegration and reintegration with the earth”, Deproost wanted to capture them in a state of limbo – caught between periods of utility and appreciation.

To do so, he underwent a slow, thoughtful and intricate process of photographing each object using abstract compositions and controlled lighting, while at the same time capturing every tiny detail on the object’s surface.

“To produce an image where the entire object is in focus, revealing all the fine detail hidden to the naked eye, anywhere up to 250 individual shots must be taken, fractionally refocusing the lens each time,” he explains.

These shots are fed into a programme that stitches them all together to create a single image, which is then transferred to Photoshop so that the object can be cut out and layered over another image of the coloured background. However, if the “shots have not been captured diligently enough” and the automated stacking process fails, the object must be painstakingly re-photographed.

In spite of these frustrating setbacks, the final result undoubtedly makes the effort worthwhile. Deproost’s dramatic and eye-catching artworks breathe new life into items that may otherwise go unseen and unappreciated.

The striking colours and evocative silhouettes encourage a more imaginative understanding of these artefacts. “Each image passes through a filter of the viewer’s thoughts and experiences, where unique connections and interpretations are formed,” says Deproost. “It is in these personal connections that a new future for the objects may yet be defined.”

theodeproost.com; museumofthehome.org.uk

Latest from CR

More from CR

Why brands need to let go of minimalism

Minimalism is the go-to design route for many brands. But by taking this safe option, they could be missing the opportunity to really stand out, says monopo London creative director Melanie Hubert-Crozet

Ustwo

Why Ustwo became employee owned

We speak to the studio’s CEO, Carsten Wierwille, about its journey from being founder-run to becoming an Employee Ownership Trust, and how it hopes to inspire other creative businesses to do the same

Top Gun Maverick Image

The creative potential of 3D billboards

The humble billboard is evolving as creative uses of 3D imagery are being used to sell everything from movies to video games to sneakers. Here, Alex Wilson, ECD at brand experience agency Amplify, examines what they offer for brands

Creative Review Annual 2022 cover

The Creative Review Annual 2022

Welcome to the Creative Review Annual awards, celebrating creativity across design, advertising, digital, film and more. See all the Winners here

Channel 4 ident still

Why the creative industry needs Channel 4

With the UK Government planning to privatise the 40-year-old broadcaster, CR speaks to current and former C4 employees about what makes it special, and the unique role it’s played in pioneering creativity

Gen Z finance Keebo

The changing face of finance brands

A raft of new personal finance brands are on a mission to win over Gen Z consumers. We examine how they are setting themselves apart from the millennial-friendly approach of more established challengers

What Charles and Ray Eames can teach designers today

Charles & Ray Eames didn’t just create iconic pieces of design – they thought of themselves as ‘tradesmen’ whose job was to create better, longer-lasting products. Llisa Demetrios, Eames Institute chief curator and granddaughter of the pair, discusses what we can learn from them

Campbell Addy 7

Campbell Addy’s journey to Feeling Seen

In just six years, photographer Campbell Addy has carved a distinctive place within the fashion industry. Here he talks to Gem Fletcher about his new book Feeling Seen and the importance of friendship, community and intimacy in his work

For the Record The Photographer's Gallery Miles Davis

What makes an album cover iconic?

A new show at the Photographers’ Gallery in London examines the historic role imagemakers have played in helping build musicians’ brands. We explore why this relationship is more vital than ever in the streaming age

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

LONDON

SENIOR DESIGNER

MANCHESTER