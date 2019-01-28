They Live’s alien-exposing magazine comes to life
Craig Oldham has designed and edited a new book exploring the legacy of John Carpenter’s They Live – published as a recreation of the subliminal message-filled magazine featured in the film
They Live: A Visual and Cultural Awakening – which is released by Rough Trade Books – features a foreword from Carpenter himself, as well as pieces by Shepard Fairey, John Grant and Oldham, exploring everything from the film’s commentary on advertising and media to its soundtrack.
The first 12 pages of the book are a like-for-like replica of the newsstand magazine the film’s main character picks up after donning glasses that expose the realities of the world around him. People are revealed as grotesque aliens, and billboards and magazines as hiding secret subliminal messages.
Register to keep reading
We promise it takes less than 2 minutes!
Why register?
Once registered you can read this article and opt to receive our newsletter. We just ask you to provide a few details about yourself and what you do. Don't worry, we won't share your information with anyone, unless you give us permission to do so.
Sign in
Having problems?
+44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk