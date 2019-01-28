They Live’s alien-exposing magazine comes to life

Craig Oldham has designed and edited a new book exploring the legacy of John Carpenter’s They Live – published as a recreation of the subliminal message-filled magazine featured in the film

They Live: A Visual and Cultural Awakening – which is released by Rough Trade Books – features a foreword from Carpenter himself, as well as pieces by Shepard Fairey, John Grant and Oldham, exploring everything from the film’s commentary on advertising and media to its soundtrack.

The first 12 pages of the book are a like-for-like replica of the newsstand magazine the film’s main character picks up after donning glasses that expose the realities of the world around him. People are revealed as grotesque aliens, and billboards and magazines as hiding secret subliminal messages.