How I Got Here: Thierry Albert, TBWA\Neboko

After eight years as a creative director at Wieden + Kennedy Amsterdam, Albert has joined TBWA\Neboko as ECD. He talks to us about his career and his ‘kill boring’ mantra

By

Born in France, Thierry Albert’s career in advertising has taken him to Canada, London, and Amsterdam, where he has been based for the best part of a decade – previously at Wieden + Kennedy Amsterdam, now at TBWA\Neboko as ECD.

His work has picked up awards at Cannes Lions and D&AD, including for W+K Amsterdam’s blockbuster Heineken campaign, The Chase, starring James Bond’s very own Daniel Craig. Though the world of 007 is often a serious affair, the film offers a generous dose of levity and wit – as with much of Albert’s work. While at W+K, his playfulness shone through when paired with campaigns for Instagram, and he had a hand in launching KFC’s bucket hats with an ironic fashion film. That’s not to say he can’t do deep, however, a standout example of this being the moving film for McLaren about the car manufacturer’s namesake Bruce McLaren.

Alongside his career in creative agencies, he has directed music videos and shorts under the name Albert Albert, including a string of promotional films ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. As he settles into his new position, Albert talks to us about his path into advertising, making room for personal work and the principles he’s embedding in his role as ECD.

Top: Heineken campaign The Chase. Above: Marmite Squeezy print campaign

