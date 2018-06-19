Thierry Albert on the importance of paternity leave in advertising

Thierry Albert is a creative director at Wieden + Kennedy Amsterdam and a father of two. Here he explains the importance of encouraging flexible working for fathers as well as mothers

Photo: Sophie Ebrard

The difficulties of combining work with a family life are regularly discussed, though most commonly from the perspective of women. Yet it could be argued that to achieve true equality in the workplace, companies need to address how they treat fathers as well as mothers.

This begins with paternity leave. Below we talk to Thierry Albert, Creative Director for Instagram at Wieden + Kennedy Amsterdam, about his experiences of trying to achieve a good work-life balance, and how this can help, rather than hinder, his creativity.

