Thierry Noir’s colourful characters return to the streets of London

The street artist is painting murals across Hackney and putting on accompanying show at Protein Studios with the help of non-profit The Kids Network, which works with vulnerable local children

If you’ve ever visited the art-adorned section of what was formerly the Berlin Wall, now known as East Side Gallery, you’ll be familiar with Thierry Noir’s work. The street artist is famous for illegally painting a five mile-long section of the wall during the Cold War, making him the first artist of many to do so.

Noir’s infectiously charming, cartoon-like faces have become synonymous with everything that the East Side Gallery stands for, and have since spread to cities across the globe, ranging from Miami to London.

This August, Noir has returned to the capital and is teaming up with Hackney-based charity The Kids Network on a new project: The Thierry Noir Academy of Art.

The artist is painting murals on the streets of Shoreditch, Dalston and Hackney throughout this month, with assistance from local kids who are supported by the charity.

The project will culminate with a temporary exhibition at Protein Studios in Hackney, where over 1,000 original works from Noir’s 40-year painting career will be on display, and all proceeds will go towards the charity’s work in the local area.

The Thierry Noir Academy of Art is on display from 22-25 August 2019. Register for the launch party here; thierrynoir.com