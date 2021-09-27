Thilde Jensen’s series documents homelessness with an empathetic lens

The Danish photographer spent four years meeting people affected by homelessness and building a humanistic image of the individuals behind the headlines

By

In 2014, Danish photographer Thilde Jensen met two men in upstate New York: Reine and Lost, who lived together under a highway. After Reine and Lost shared their stories with her, she pursued a project documenting people’s experiences of homelessness around the US, including in New Mexico, Las Vegas and New Orleans as well as Syracuse, New York, where it all began.

The four years Jensen poured into the project have come together into a new exhibition, I Am Not Invisible, which is on display at the Martin Parr Foundation as part of the Bristol Photo Festival.

Top: Cindy with her wig. Las Vegas, Nevada, 2016. Above: Bobby’s keyboard. Las Vegas, Nevada, 2016. All images © Thilde Jensen
Bobby dragging his blanket to untangle the energy fields. Homeless for 13 years. Las Vegas, Nevada, 2016

Ethical questions abound when it comes to photographing people affected by poverty or homelessness – it is often a grey area at best and exploitative at worst. Jensen’s photographs may not be easy to digest, yet they also resist sensationalism, instead depicting the realities of homelessness and marginalisation with a humanistic touch.

Her images are accompanied by captions that name people and occasionally quote them, implying a sense of exchange and collaboration that is often absent in work of this nature.

Jensen’s empathetic lens stems from her own experiences of homelessness, which is explored in her debut photo book The Canaries. After emigrating from Denmark to the US, the photographer spent two years living in a tent in the woods, having come up against illness and the ensuing healthcare costs in the US, which her income as a photographer didn’t cover.

“I spent time inside, so much human potential rotting away behind bars.” Drake, Las Vegas, Nevada, 2017

“Though I had lived outside myself, the people I encountered in the street were there for reasons other than mine. I wanted the pictures to authentically show the often brutal reality of life in the streets of America. This meant learning a new way of making unposed photographs with my old medium format film camera, simply following and mirroring the people and their unfolding experiences,” Jensen says.

“I spent many hours over weeks and months, gaining the trust of the homeless and understanding their struggles. I listened and I let the pictures come naturally. I tried to work from a place of extreme empathy instead of getting in the way of the people I was with.”

“Most of the homeless people I met had life stories so full of trauma and neglect that I was surprised they had made it this far. An unkind world and a system not designed to help them succeed had deeply scarred many of them. They feel cast out, unwanted, invisible, forgotten. They endure constant harassment from cops, business owners, kids or drunks throwing rocks or lighting them on fire as they slept. Unsheltered, vulnerable to sexual assault and violence. Sleepless nights with drugs and alcohol to dull the pain,” she explains.

Jensen is clearly aware that her photographs don’t need to show all of this to illustrate the damaging effects and frustrating cyclicality of homelessness. “Slowly, your reality stops making sense or becomes too painful to inhabit, and the thin veil that separates you from madness starts to slip.”

Eric in the bushes. Syracuse, NY, 2014
Laura agitated in the morning, Las Vegas, Nevada, 2017

I Am Not Invisible is on display at the Martin Parr Foundation, Bristol until December 19; martinparrfoundation.org

Latest from CR

More from CR

How I Work: Max Siedentopf

The artist, photographer, designer and director talks to CR about working at speed, the joy of not being confined by one discipline, how he balances the commercial with the personal, and why his spirit animal is a cross between a chameleon and a dung beetle

A history of London as told by its shopfronts

New book London Shopfronts, published by Hoxton Mini Press, offers a photographic guide to some of the capital’s most striking independent retailers, old and new, and reveals how style and uniqueness remain crucial for attracting customers

The power of persuasion

We speak to the creatives behind successful political campaigns for the UK’s Conservative party and US congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez about the role of design and creativity in the battle for voters

Is there room for ethics in design?

The devil on the ad industry’s shoulder might still say that fast fashion and oil companies aren’t so bad, but some design studios are taking an ethical stand. But can ‘good’ clients and big business can ever live in harmony?

Are brands the new religion?

Brands with big or cult-like followings have both power and community. Creative Review speaks to three brand experts about how they cultivate followers and maintain their flock

The battle for self-belief

Working in the creative industries inevitably involves rejection and doubt. But those are also the elements that can lead to greatness, writes Richard Holman

Creativity for change!

In the fight to gain attention for charities and grassroots causes, design and creative thinking is more important than ever. Here, we look at how creativity can engage people in causes and galvanise wider audiences

How to handle a PR disaster

Persuasion Communications founder Jane Austin discusses what it takes to recover from a PR crisis – and how brands can avoid bumbling into one in the first place

How designers make food brands delicious

Whether it’s the battle of plant-based brands or the move to online shopping, designers have more opportunities than ever to tickle people’s tastebuds. We spoke with studios Robot Food and This Way Up about what it takes to create a successful food brand

The beauty of ‘ugly’ portraits

Historically speaking, portraits have almost always been about glorifying the subject – so what’s behind our recent fascination with unflattering, caricatured depictions of ourselves?

How to commission great photography

From nailing the brief to making space for the magic to happen, CR spoke with photographer Shamil Tanna, IBM photo director Emily Keegin and East Photographic agent Kane Giblin to find out what it takes to commission great images

Tom Hingston on designing for arts venues

As Hingston Studio’s type-led identities for the Serpentine and the V&A greet the general public, the designer talks to us about the importance of creating designs that give institutions flexibility in these times

My Career Journey: Calmatic

The LA-based director behind music videos for Pharrell, Lizzo and Lil Nas X reflects on his journey from afterschool computer club to Grammy-winning director

My Career Journey: Polly Nor

Polly Nor creates striking, satirical drawings of women and their demons. We speak to the illustrator about her up-and-down career journey, the perils of imposter syndrome, and using art as an emotional release

The changing face of travel

The pandemic has been the catalyst for all of us to reassess our relationship with travel. As the world slowly begins to reopen, we speak to the travel brands that are shaping what our holidays of the future might look like

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham