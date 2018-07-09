Things I wish I’d known before going freelance

Freelancing is becoming an increasingly popular choice in the design and ad industries. Here, designer and art director Michael Bow offers some advice to get the most out of being a gun for hire

As the design and advertising industries become more demanding and dynamic, there’s an increasing amount of Wacom-armed nomad designers wandering in and out of creative agencies’ revolving doors. There are fresh new faces that appear with a puff of smoke on a Monday morning, never to be seen again after the late night Thursday review.

Having recently spent 18 months exploring London’s advertising landscape in a full-time freelance capacity, I have compiled some of my observations that I hope will benefit any designer looking to take on the freelance challenge.