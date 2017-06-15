East London Comic Arts Festival returns to Hackney this weekend with three days of talks, workshops, screenings and a showcase of great publications

ELCAF 2017 poster by Icinori

ELCAF takes place at the Round Chapel and School Rooms in Hackney from June 16 to 18. Over 30 publishers and comic artists will be exhibiting their work and Birmingham animation festival Flatpack is hosting short film screenings on June 17. Alongside this is a programme of talks and hands-on workshops with some of the biggest names and most exciting new talent in contemporary comic art.

There’s plenty for children to see and do – little ones can take place in screen printing workshops or create characters using found objects with Lithuanian artist Akvile Magicdust. Artists giving talks on their work include Andrew Rae, Rob Flowers, Tommi Musturi and Una as well as ELCAF artists-in-residence Icinori. Here’s a look at some of the events taking place…



Work created by Nous Vous during a residency at the House of Illustration. More about the residency here

Creating your own success

Fran Meneses (Frannerd), Raquel Fanjul from Cachetejack, Will Edmonds of Nous Vous and AOI membership manager Lou Bones will share advice on turning personal work into commercially viable projects and expanding your practice through working in print, digital and 3D.

June 16 2.30 – 3.30

The rise of micropublishing

Andy Oliver, editor-in-chief of comic and graphic novel site Broken Frontier, is chairing a discussion on indie comics and “micropublishing” on June 17. Tillie Walden, creator of Spinning, On a Sunbeam and I Love This Part, Sanita Muižniece, from Latvian publisher Kuš! Comics, David White of Avery Hill Publishing and comic creator/illustrator Peony Gent will reflect on how the indie comic publishing scene has changed over the past few years and the new opportunities available to creators and self-publishers.

Saturday June 17 5.30 – 6.45

A Castle in England by Jamie Rhodes, published by Nobrow

A Castle in England

Writer Jamie Rhodes will explain how he worked with the National Trust and emerging artists to create A Castle in England – a graphic novel inspired by the history of Scotney Castle, a 700-year-old stately home in Kent.

Rhodes spent four months living in the castle, working with architects and historians to uncover its history, and wrote five short stories inspired by its past. Each story is illustrated by a different emerging artist and tales date from the Medieval to the Edwardian era. Rhodes will offer an insight into the writing process and explain how he put the project together, with behind-the-scenes videos and interviews. He will be joined by contributing artists Isabel Greenberg and Becky Palmer.

Sunday June 18 3 – 4

Cover and spread from Anna Haifisch’s book The Artist, published by Breakdown Press

Doodle with Nick White

Stuck for ideas? Illustrator and lecturer Nick White’s doodling workshop will feature quick-fire games designed to help you loosen up, generate stories and characters and rediscover the joy of doodling. It is open to all ages.



Friday June 16 2 – 4

Listen to a reading from Anna Haifisch’s The Artist

Anna Haifisch’s book The Artist – a compilation of her satirical comic strips created for vice.com – is inspired by her experiences starting out in the art world after graduating. The book captures the anxieties and doubts that artists face as well as the absurdities of the art world. Haifisch will be reading an extract from the book and discussing her “lousy” two years post-graduation.

– 2:45 Tickets £3

The Amazing World of Gumball

Ever wondered how to art directed an animated TV series? Director Antoine Perez and Art Yann Benedi from Cartoon Network will discuss their work on Ben Bocquelet’s series The Amazing World of Gumball and explain the process from storyboard to finished episode.

Saturday June 17 1:30 – 2:30

Hear about the making of an interactive app and pop-up book

Graphic and multimedia designer Louis Rigaud will be discussing the making of Oh! the magic drawing app!, a charming children’s app created with illustrator and designer Anouck Boisrobert. The app is based on the pair’s colourful pop-up book, Oh! mon chapeau, and allows children to create animated scenes and stories with simple interactions.

Friday June 16 5 – 6

You can see the full programme at elcaf.co.uk. Day tickets cost £5 and weekend tickets are £10. Most events are free to attend but there are additional costs for some. See the ELCAF website for details.

