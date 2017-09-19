CR Recommends

10 things to do at London Design Festival

London Design Festival kicks off next week with over 400 events taking place in nine districts across the capital. We’ve rounded up 10 great things to see and do – from an exhibition of rare graphic works by Otl Aicher to a showcase of Indian design and a talk from Harry Potter designers MinaLima… Enjoy […]

