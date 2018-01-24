In new movie Downsizing, Matt Damon and Kristen Wiig decide to shrink themselves in order to be able to afford a better house in the miniaturised town of Leisureland. Production Designer Stefania Cella tells us how she created it

The premise of the film, written and directed by Alexander Payne is that Norwegian scientists have discovered the ultimate solution to the overpopulation that’s killing the planet: shrinking people to just five inches tall. Ten years on from the initial discovery and the creation of a small, hippieish Nordic community, the practice has taken off worldwide, and the benefits of the procedure are more keenly known.

