This Girl Can celebrates unconventional exercise in its latest ad

Sport England is hoping to broaden the campaign’s appeal to women of all age groups and backgrounds, by showing that exercise can include everything from hula hooping in your kitchen to teaching yourself how to swim on YouTube

Sport England launched its This Girl Can campaign in 2015 with the aim of closing the UK’s exercise gender gap. Research carried out by the public body at the time showed that two million fewer women aged 14-40 played sport than men, despite 75% of women saying they wanted to be more active.

There were a number of reasons for women being put off doing exercise, largely fear of judgement based on their appearance, ability or choosing to spend time on themselves. Created by FCB Inferno, the campaign rejected the glossy, ‘beach body ready’ focus of more traditional sports ads at the time, instead casting women of different ages and body types and using funny, unclichéd taglines such as ‘sweating like a pig, feeling like a fox’.

