The BBC points out its role at the heart of British culture in new ad

A masterful piece of editing, which combines hordes of BBC clips from over the decades, the film ostensibly celebrates the broadcaster’s 100th birthday but arrives amidst a debate about its future

By

When the culture secretary Nadine Dorries took to Twitter last month to announce that the current BBC licence fee arrangement “will be the last” and that the “days of the elderly being threatened with prison sentences and bailiffs knocking on doors are over”, one of many responses from the public was the sharing of an ad from the mid-1980s.

Demonstrating that the current debates over the value for money offered by the BBC are far from new, the spot sees John Cleese in a pub grumbling to the landlord about the cost of his TV licence, before numerous stars of the time – including David Attenborough, David Dimbleby and Esther Rantzen – pop up to point out the myriad content it offers (not that it would have been called ‘content’ then).

This week the BBC of today has released a new film that serves pretty much the same purpose, 21st century style (though still featuring David Attenborough, naturally). Titled This Is Our BBC, it features clips from shows classic and recent, which come together to demonstrate the wealth of programming we receive from its array of channels.

The film is by BBC Creative and arrives as part of the celebrations for the BBC’s 100th birthday, which will be taking place throughout the year. Yet, it’s impossible not to also view it as a rallying cry for all the BBC offers.

It quickly becomes a surprisingly emotional watch as clips from Live Aid and Alan Partridge rub up against sports, news, Fleabag, Absolutely Fabulous, daytime TV shows, a streaker running across a football pitch, and much more. Meanwhile the edited together voiceover points out that “here’s the thing, the BBC doesn’t have to be here, it only exists if we really believe it matters”.

Since her first tweet, Dorries has dialled back a little from her initial remarks about the licence fee, instead stating that the government is “announcing a debate and a discussion”. It will undoubtedly be a conversation that will run and run, but this film could be viewed as the BBC’s first reply, and it’s a powerful one.

Credits:
Agency: BBC Creatives
Director, BBC Creative: Justin Bairamian
Creative Director: Chris Vernon
Creatives: Rachel Miles, Michael Tsim
Production Company: Academy Films
Director: Sam Rice-Edwards
Co-director: Seb Edwards

Latest from CR

More from CR

Designing for Grief

The messy, unpredictable experience of grief has moved online, but how do we design for such an individual and complex set of emotions?

How to focus in a world of distractions

How can creatives manage their ‘whizzy’ brains, and is our pursuit of concentration doomed to fail? Illustrator and writer Ben Tallon discusses how to avoid the demons of procrastination, and still find time to let the brain percolate

To Instagram or not to Instagram

From battling algorithms to banned accounts, individuals across the creative industries are voicing frustrations with the platform. Is this the beginning of an Instagram exodus? And if so, what’s the alternative?

My Breakthrough Moment: Dean Chalkley

“Photography can be a thing unto itself. It’s more than documentation.” Dean Chalkley discusses how his 2005 portrait of Noel Gallagher marked a personal turning point in terms of culture and photography

Inside The Matrix Resurrections

As the mind-bending world of the Matrix returns to the big screen, we speak to the team behind the latest film’s screen-based graphics about helping reboot the cult classic for a new era

How to create a logo that lasts

Logos today need to successfully work in more places than ever before, and in a multitude of formats and sizes. Here, Sagi Haviv, partner and designer at Chermayeff & Geismar & Haviv in New York, breaks down how to make a mark that endures

Trends of the Year 2021

The second year of the pandemic brought about yet more uncertainty, but there was also plenty of innovation, humour and hope. Here we look back at the creative trends over the past 12 months

The Photography Annual 2021 Winners

Welcome to the winners showcase for this year’s Creative Review Photography Annual, where we celebrate the world of photography in all its forms – personal work, advertising, editorial, student/grad work and more. Shown here are our winners and honourable mentions for this year, selected by an expert panel of judges

Building the visual world of Adele

Following the release of Adele’s latest album, creative director and long-time collaborator Phil Lee discusses what it’s like to help create a brand for one of the world’s biggest artists

An Oral History of John Lewis’ The Long Wait

It was the Christmas ad that launched a thousand Christmas ads, and established John Lewis’s festive branding tropes for a decade to come. Director Dougal Wilson and adam&eveDDB co-founder Ben Priest remember how The Long Wait was made

The CDP guide to making great ads

Peter Levelle, director and former head of TV production at the storied Collett Dickenson Pearce, shares the ad agency’s gospel – including handling difficult clients, keeping creatives happy, and adopting a punishingly scrupulous approach to ideas

Seven ages of a creative

We talk to creatives aged 19 to 87 about their experiences in the creative industry, their hopes and dreams, the changes they have witnessed, and what developments they hope may come in the future

The cultural influence of Spike Lee

The acclaimed filmmaker has dipped his toe into advertising, teaching and even brand-building during his four-decade career. As he releases his first monograph, we look at how he became a pop culture icon

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham