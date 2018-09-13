In this webinar, we will speak to an expert from Workfront about why you need to create better review and approval systems for your creative team and how to go about putting systems in place

Most creative teams struggle with time and managing workflow. A common complaint seems to be that there is more work than there is time to do it. One of the biggest barriers to meeting deadlines is the review process.

In our upcoming webinar at 3pm (BST) on Wednesday October 3 2018, we will shed light on how to create better systems of review and approval within your creative team. We’ll have an expert from Workfront in conversation with CR Editor Patrick Burgoyne discussing how to speed up your approval process, keep up with deadlines and better manage your creative team.

