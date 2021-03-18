TikTok, comedy and the evolution of meme culture

Drawing on long-established forms of comedy, TikTok’s unique combination of surrealism and silliness is changing the nature of humour on social media. We explore the everyday people and unexpected brands at the forefront of this phenomenon

By

In what was an otherwise utterly miserable year, TikTok became one of the unlikely heroes of 2020. Since launching in 2017, the platform had already been attracting new users in their droves, thanks to its winning combination of snappy videos, catchy soundtracks and viral challenges. But in the wake of the pandemic and a series of national lockdowns around the world, even the most hardened social media sceptics embraced TikTok as a place to escape from the doom and gloom of daily life – resulting in it becoming the most downloaded app of 2020.

As head of TikTok’s in-house creative team, Creative Lab Europe, Neil Boorman’s job is all about immersing himself in the weird and wonderful content that earns viral status on the app. This typically ranges from a recent reincarnation of the traditional sea shanty, to pretty much every video put out by the beloved Granddad Joe and, of course, the Doggface Dreams phenomenon that broke the internet last year. “I mean, why is a man skateboarding down the freeway, drinking Ocean Spray, listening to an old Fleetwood Mac song? Don’t ask, just enjoy it,” says Boorman.

@420doggface208

Morning vibe #420souljahz #ec #feelinggood #h2o #cloud9 #happyhippie #worldpeace #king #peaceup #merch tacos #waterislife #high #morning #710 #cloud9

♬ Dreams (2004 Remaster) – Fleetwood Mac

Before joining TikTok, Boorman had already carved out a reputation for being at the cutting edge of content, whether in his early career as a Guardian columnist and editor of satirical fanzine Shoreditch Twat, or more recently heading up the content teams at Mother and Wieden + Kennedy, where he was helping brands tell their stories via the glut of different channels on offer. Amid a wider backlash against out-of-touch influencer culture, which has been brought into focus by the pandemic, TikTok’s celebration of mundanity puts Boorman back where he is at his happiest: at the heart of digital culture.

More from CR

Are brands the new mansplainers?

Brandsplaining is a new book tackling how women are addressed and represented in marketing. We talk to the authors about the ‘femvertising’ trend and why brands mustn’t rest on their laurels

How I Work: Nadia Lee Cohen

As she releases her first monograph, Nadia Lee Cohen discusses the inspiration behind her surreal images – which draw heavily on cinema and Americana – and the curious characters who frequent her photos

The history of the open plan office

From its surprisingly radical roots to its role post-pandemic, Jennifer Kaufmann-Buhler – assistant professor of design history at Purdue University – talks CR through the legacy of the open plan office

Inside the design boom at ad agencies

We talk to Wieden + Kennedy Portland, Droga5 London and Mother Design about bringing together design and advertising work under one roof, and the perception of design work produced at ad agencies

Inside the surreal world of Slowthai

As Slowthai reveals his introspective side with new album Tyron, we speak to frequent collaborators Crowns & Owls about the album art’s attempt to crack the glossy veneer of fame, and why the Northampton-born rapper is still the voice of a generation

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham