The campaign using TikTok to teach first aid

French Red Cross’ #PLSchallenge sees a group of influencers create a TikTok dance challenge based on real-life first aid measures, with the aim of inspiring more young people to take up training

The French government has set itself the ambitious goal of training 80% of the population in first aid over the next decade.

To help reach this target, the Department of Education is focusing it’s attention specifically on young people, after research revealed that 40% of French high school students have never received any kind of first aid training.

@rose.thr Tag un.e pote qui devrait connaître les vrais moves du massage cardiaque. Follow @croixrougefr et forme toi aux gestes qui sauvent. #PLSChallenge ❤️ ♬ Pure Gold – PX Hammer

Media company Konbini’s in-house creative agency Kewl was brought in to work with the French Red Cross on the awareness campaign.

The end result is the #PLSChallenge, for which the charity trained up four popular TikTokers in first aid and they shared what they had learnt with their seven million-strong combined follower base.

@baptistecassagnolle Tag un.e pote qui devrait connaître les vrais moves de la PLS. Follow @croixrougefr et forme toi aux gestes qui sauvent. #PLSChallenge ❤️ ♬ son original – baptistecassagnolle

@whatsupclaire Tag un.e pote qui devrait connaître les vrais moves pour agir en cas d’hémorragie. Follow @croixrougefr pour te former #PLSChallenge ♬ Pure Gold – PX Hammer

In a clever twist on TikTok’s hugely popular dance challenges, the influencers created their own dance routines inspired by first aid measures, which range from the recovery position to CPR.

The campaign also coincided with the run up to World First Aid Day on September 12, where French Red Cross volunteers across the country offered free first-aid training to the general public.