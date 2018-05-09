Kontrast brings together Kuilder’s abstract, monochrome illustrations with his brother Jurre’s coding skills, and is accompanied by an ambient soundtrack created by sound designer Ambrose Yu.

Since the birth of the smartphone first ushered in a whole wave of games designed for mobile, gaming apps have typically been associated with garish colours and cartoon-like graphics. But with the huge success of mobile games such as the original Monument Valley and its recent sequel, it’s clear that engaging gameplay and beautiful visuals no longer have to be mutually exclusive when developing new games.

