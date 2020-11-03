TK Maxx is going goat for Christmas

As this year’s Christmas ads begin to be released, Wieden + Kennedy has brought in a sassy little goat to spread the cheer, in a TK Maxx ad that celebrates the act of gift-giving

Matthijs van Heijningen has directed the ad campaign, which tells the story of a doting farmer who’s dressed his goat in a brightly coloured designer ensemble. “She’s had such a hard year, she bloomin’ well deserves it if you ask me,” he says, when questioned by his baffled wife.

It’s a clever nod to the challenges of 2020, acknowledging how difficult the last 12 months have been, without dwelling on them too much.

The goat – which Wieden + Kennedy creative directors Hollie Walker and Cal Al-Jorani describe as “a strutting symbol of hope” – is undeniably endearing, and it’s a relief to see a Christmas ad having fun and being playful.

The campaign will appear on TV as well as in print, digital and across social.

Credits:

Agency: Wieden + Kennedy

ECD: Tony Davidson, Iain Tait

Creative directors: Hollie Walker, Cal Al-Jorani

Creatives: Francesca Van Haverbeke, Florence Deary

Production company: MJZ

Director: Matthijs van Heijningen

VFX: Moving Picture Company

Sound design and mix: Factory