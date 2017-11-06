Tobias Frere-Jones’ Type Specimens

Typography fans will find plenty to drool over in this new postcard set, which brings together 50 type specimens from designer Tobias Frere-Jones’ personal collection.

By

Taken from Tobias Frere-Jones’ extraordinary personal collection of type specimen books, the postcards offer a journey through history via type. And, on a more banal level, will also make quite nice greetings cards for friends too.

The postcards are presented in an elegant box, and ordered by thumb tabs into four geographically-themed sections: the United States, Great Britain, France and Germany.

Tobias Frere-Jones Type Specimens
Tobias Frere-Jones Type Specimens

“From shelf after shelf of possibilities, I chose a dozen examples each from four countries,” explains Frere-Jones. “I tried to pick designs that were distinct to that place and a part of its history, without careening into stereotypes. It was genuinely difficult to choose only a dozen examples from each place, when the histories are so rich. There are so many stories to be found and ‘read’ here.”

Tobias Frere-Jones Type Specimens
Tobias Frere-Jones Type Specimens

Fifty Type Specimens from the Collection of Tobias Frere-Jones is published by Princeton Architectural Press, priced £23.99; papress.com

CR Recommends

What's the story?

The Storytelling issue, Oct/Nov 2017, is out now.
We invited writers to respond to our cover image
this month: read their stories inside.
PLUS: Tom Gauld, Oliver Jeffers, Giphy & S-Town

Buy the issue

Jobs

View more

CREATIVE INTERIOR DESIGNER

Birmingham - Salary £30-£35k

CREATIVE RECRUITMENT CONSULTANT

Leeds, West Yorkshire - £20,000 - 30,000

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London (Central) - Competitive

Packaging Designer

Exeter, Devon (GB) - c £20,000 pa, 37.5 hpw

Make the most of CR