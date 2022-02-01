Toiletpaper is back with a seductively surreal lifestyle range

Pyjamas adorned with snakes and spaghetti-themed dish soap are just some of the products we never knew we needed thanks to Maurizio Cattelan and Pierpaolo Ferrari’s latest venture

“Toiletpaper began ten years ago with Pierpaolo’s and my desire for a place where we could give space to our ideas and intuitions, freeing ourselves from the rules of the worlds we come from,” says Toiletpaper co-founder Maurizio Cattelan.

The Milan-based magazine initially became known for its refreshingly unconventional photography, but its approach to imagemaking has since infiltrated everything from sexily surreal calendars to packaging designs for Sanpellegrino.

Its latest collaboration comes in the form of its first lifestyle range with La Bottega, the cosmetic company that supplies luxury hotels around the world including the Four Seasons and the Ritz Carlton.

In a marked departure from the visual aesthetic of much of the lifestyle sector, the range of products for the body and home is an invitation to be “transported into an ecstatic, fragrant and surreal world”, according to Toiletpaper.

It includes everything you might expect from a high-end beauty and home range but with a Toiletpaper-themed twist (although they have stopped short of putting their stamp on actual toiletpaper).

For fans of leisurewear, the line also includes a selection of pyjamas, nightgowns, socks and scarves, all covered in images of snakes, natch.

The Toiletpaper Beauty collection is available from toiletpaperbeauty.com