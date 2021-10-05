Toiletpaper is back with another sexily surreal calendar

Long nails pressed seductively into egg yolks and a suited man drenched in spaghetti make for classic Maurizio Cattelan and Pierpaolo Ferrari fare

If the prospect of a rapidly arriving new year feels frightening, take solace in the Toiletpaper 2022 calendar – a food-filled frolic of bizarre imagery that lives somewhere between 70s cookbooks and pinup pics.

Toiletpaper – the biannual magazine and creative union of Maurizio Cattelan and Pierpaolo Ferrari – has been creating calendars since 2013, all of them with the duo’s trademark surrealist approach.

This latest edition is no different, although for 2022 Toiletpaper has turned its lens on food – with some of the imagery drawn from the pair’s collaborative book with photographer Martin Parr, cunningly named ToiletMartin PaperParr, released earlier this year.

The calendar sees in the start of the year with a cranberry tart, albeit slightly crushed under someone’s bottom, and moves through the months taking in raw meat, glistening sausages, fish inexplicably stuffed into newspaper racks, and a psychedelic sandwich.

And as is often the case with Toiletpaper, it’s an undeniable feast for the eyes, if not always for the stomach.

Toiletpaper Calendar 2022 is published by Toiletpaper; shoptoiletpaper.com