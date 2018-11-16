Tom Hingston curates Veuve Clicquot’s Widow Series

The designer has teamed up with Young Fathers, Neneh Cherry, James Lavelle and more to create an immersive installation inspired by club culture and rebellion for the French champagne brand

Now in its fourth year, the Widow Series is an ambitious experiential project inspired by ‘Madame Clicquot’ – who took over the French champagne house in 1805 after she was widowed at 27. She went on to pioneer a production method that turned champagne clear and introduce the brand’s most famous visual asset (its yellow label).

Each year, the champagne house invites a different creative to pay homage to the late Madame by curating an immersive art event in London. Previous curators include FKA twigs, Carin Roitfield and Nick Knight.

Tom Hingston was given the task this year, and has curated a seven-room installation featuring music and visuals from a diverse range of artists.

