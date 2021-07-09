Tom Hingston on designing for arts venues

As Hingston Studio’s type-led identities for the Serpentine and the V&A greet the general public, the designer talks to us about the importance of creating designs that give institutions flexibility in these times

By

Over the years, Tom Hingston and his studio have collaborated with luxury houses such as Christian Dior and Alexander McQueen, as well as a spate of musicians including David Bowie, Massive Attack and Nick Cave (whose new album, Carnage, with Warren Ellis features cover art courtesy of the studio). Hingston Studio has also worked with cultural institutions and, after a year of museums and venues being closed, the studio’s projects for a pair of London’s leading arts venues – the Serpentine Galleries and the V&A Museum – are finally fully seeing the light of day.

The identity for the Serpentine draws on the gallery’s connection to nature. The institution has spearheaded the way that arts organisations interact with the natural world through its General Ecology project overseen by Lucia Pietroiusti, whereby ecological principles are reflected throughout the organisation and how it works. And of course, nature is woven into the Serpentine by way of its location, nestled in the heart of London’s Hyde Park.

Top: Installation view of the identity for Alice: Curiouser and Curiouser at the V&A. Image © 2021 Mark Cocksedge/Hingston Studio. Above: Visual identity for Serpentine Galleries, London © Hingston Studio

When Hingston Studio was brought in to update the Serpentine’s visual identity, it maintained this link to its environment. “We were keen to suggest and evoke this idea of place, but do it in quite subtle ways. For instance, we created these modular letterforms and if you look at the wordmark, the interventions that we’ve cut within the letterforms themselves create this sense of movement, which has a nice connection to the fragmented nature of the Serpentine lake itself,” says Hingston.

More from CR

Jump on 25 years of making motion graphics

Jump is responsible for the titles of some of the UK’s biggest TV entertainment and sports programmes. Here two of its co-founders look back on a turbulent 25 years in the industry, and what it takes to make a successful creative business

Sport and Creativity

In this report, we look at the way that creative thinking is influencing sport, including in advertising, TV, branding, design, photography, illustration and more

The role of the sketchbook in creative work

Despite the dominance of digital, the humble sketchbook is still a vital tool in making creative work. Here, we speak to three creatives about how working in a sketchbook is an important part of their process and also their favourite books to work in

The colourful world of Autumn de Wilde

The photographer and director has injected striking palettes into fashion photos, celebrity portraits, vibrant ads and her feature-length debut, Emma. She talks to us about navigating these different arenas and building worlds through music and colour

Why it pays for brands to go local

In an age of turbulence, brands are seeing the benefits of a localised approach over a global one. Here, Ben Sillence, strategy director at Lewis Moberly, explores what this may mean for designers and creatives

The ups and downs of being a hybrid creative

In today’s complex media landscape, creatives are often expected to work across multiple mediums. CR speaks to those who’ve broadened their practice to understand the benefits and challenges of the multi-disciplinary life

Behind the punchy covers of SZ Magazin

The weekly German newspaper supplement has a track record of publishing abstract and playful images. We talk to Thomas Kartsolis and Birthe Steinbeck from the art direction team about risk, deadlines and the joy of analogue tricks

The unstoppable rise of sneaker culture

A new show at the Design Museum is tracing the journey of the sneaker from sportswear staple to cultural icon. We explore how the marketing strategies of the biggest brands in the game have evolved hand-in-hand with the $80 billion industry

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham