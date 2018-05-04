If Tom Hingston designed band merch…
Designer Tom Hingston has teamed up with Paul Smith, Nick Cave, the Chemical Brothers and Robert Del Naja to create a luxury range that puts traditional band merch to shame. We talked to Hingston about the collection and a show marking his studio’s 20th anniversary
Tom Hingston and Paul Smith’s new capsule collection is a cut above most band merchandise. There are no cotton t-shirts with badly printed logos. Instead, Hingston and Paul Smith’s design team have worked with Nick Cave and the Chemical Brothers to create a luxury clothing range inspired by Hingston’s album art designs for the artists. He has also worked with Massive Attack’s Robert Del Naja to customise vintage leather jackets with a design inspired by the band’s album Heligoland.
The collection includes a blue velour bomber jacket embroidered with a mermaid icon from Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds’ Lovely Creatures box set and a mohair jumper featuring the graphic pattern from the cover of the Chemical Brothers’ album Born in the Echoes. Clothes are on sale at Paul Smith’s Albemarle Street store in central London and online at paulsmith.com.
Register to keep reading
We promise it takes less than 2 minutes!
Why register?
Let us get to know you better. Once registered, you can read a limited number of articles free, submit your work to us, and receive our daily newsletter if you choose to.
Sign in
Having problems?
+44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk
Why do I need to register?
Every month, hundreds of thousands of people visit us here on our website. The more we know about our visitors, the better and more relevant content we can provide for them. And, yes, knowing our audience better helps us find commercial partners too. We just ask you to provide a few details about yourself and what you do. Don't worry, we won't share your information with anyone, unless you give us permission to do so. In return you can:
Submit your work
Send us your latest projects, which we will review and consider to be featured on our website or in the print magazine.
Receive our newsletter
Get the latest creative insight and inspiration delivered straight to your inbox, in a newsletter curated by the CR editorial team.
Subscribe for more from CR
Subscribe to Creative Review to access all our premium online content, the digital archive which includes over 400 issues of the magazine and much more.