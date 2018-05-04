If Tom Hingston designed band merch…

Designer Tom Hingston has teamed up with Paul Smith, Nick Cave, the Chemical Brothers and Robert Del Naja to create a luxury range that puts traditional band merch to shame. We talked to Hingston about the collection and a show marking his studio’s 20th anniversary

Tom Hingston and Paul Smith’s new capsule collection is a cut above most band merchandise. There are no cotton t-shirts with badly printed logos. Instead, Hingston and Paul Smith’s design team have worked with Nick Cave and the Chemical Brothers to create a luxury clothing range inspired by Hingston’s album art designs for the artists. He has also worked with Massive Attack’s Robert Del Naja to customise vintage leather jackets with a design inspired by the band’s album Heligoland.

The collection includes a blue velour bomber jacket embroidered with a mermaid icon from Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds’ Lovely Creatures box set and a mohair jumper featuring the graphic pattern from the cover of the Chemical Brothers’ album Born in the Echoes. Clothes are on sale at Paul Smith’s Albemarle Street store in central London and online at paulsmith.com.

