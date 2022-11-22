Enter the strange and beautiful realm of Tony Meeuwissen

The World of Tony Meeuwissen, released by Paul Hoberton Publishing, delves into the British artist’s playful, dark and surreal illustrations

By

Beginning his career in commercial art at the age of 16, Tony Meeuwissen has now worked in the industry for nearly 70 years, over which time he has developed a distinctive style entirely his own. Characterised by colourful, eye-catching compositions and fantastical subject matter, his illustrations have found their way onto many printed mediums.

The World of Tony Meeuwissen revisits this wealth of beautiful artworks, many of them populated by odd creatures and dreamy landscapes – which speak to the artist’s longstanding fascination with the natural world.

Top image: The Purple Emperor endpapers, 2010; Above: Radio Times Christmas cover, 1981
The Moscow Puzzles for Pelican, 1975

Inside, we find his simple yet captivating book jackets, among which are designs for beloved authors such as CS Lewis and Shiva Naipaul; his illustrations for magazines including the Sunday Times Magazine and Radio Times; his work on novelty items such as matchboxes, playing cards and postage stamps; and his more commercial work for packaging and advertising projects.

“He has managed to inhabit the world of commercial art for more than half a century without ever becoming commercial himself,” writes British naturalist Peter Marren, in the book’s foreword. “His work is always uncompromisingly his own: the product of a unique imagination coupled with the skills and standards of a perfectionist.”

The Cricket Match, 2018
A Dictionary of Fairy Tales book cover for Penguin, 1977
Spread of eight cards from The Key of the Kingdom transformation card set, 1992

The allure of Meeuwissen’s work, beyond its inimitable style and execution, lies in the traditional process involved in its creation. At a time when digital design and illustration tools allow for a fast pace of production, Meeuwissen’s practice is refreshingly analogue.

Equipped with only his drawing board, pencils and paintbox, he operates at perhaps a slower pace, but the finished product is undoubtedly richer for it.

Cover of The World of Tony Meeuwissen, featuring cat and goldfish artwork for the four of diamonds from the Key of the Kingdom transformation card set, 1992

The World of Tony Meeuwissen: A Life in Illustration and Graphic Art is published by Paul Hoberton Publishing; paulholberton.com

Latest from CR

More from CR

Ryu Ika: A flash of reality

Photographer Ryu Ika captures the absurd chaos of everyday life, using her sweaty, bloody, brightly lit images to try to make sense of the world around her

Vincenzo Ragona

Vincenzo Ragona on learning on the job

Vincenzo Ragona began his career in design learning from YouTube videos but – via a degree at Ravensbourne – is now working with clients including Jamie xx and Apple Music. He explains his hopes for a changing industry

Leanne Rule

In praise of silliness

Providing the perfect antidote to our serious times, Leanne Rule’s illustrations and animations have caught the eye of everyone from femcare brand Libresse to the makers of Love Island

Why brand experiences need to hit us in the feels

Experiential is back with a vengeance, but it’s contending with much higher expectations and a lot less patience. Giant Spoon’s Trevor Guthrie and Love’s Russell Ashdown chat to CR about building more memorable and emotional experiences for brands

The many hats of Amber Park

The LA-based artist discusses growing up as a child of immigrants, creative directing for Lil Yachty and Katy Perry during college, and why she’s no longer an NFT hater

Photographing the Black Panthers

New York Times photography editor Jeffrey Henson Scales and ‘unofficial’ Panthers photographer Stephen Shames share the stories behind a pair of new photo books dedicated to the political organisation

Ideas for people who hate advertising

Pancho Cassis, the global CCO of ad agency David, is known for campaigns that surprise and subvert expectations. He talks to us about getting the best out of his teams and why he advocates for cautious growth

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

CREATIVE ARTWORKER (FMCG)

LEEDS / HYBRID

CREATIVE ARTWORKER

LONDON