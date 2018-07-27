Too many man: the female face of grime

Ellie Ramsden’s photo series championing the unsung women at the forefront and behind the scenes of grime music is being turned into a book. We speak to the photographer about crowdfunding for the project, and giving women in grime a platform to share their experiences

Too Many Man couldn’t have a more apt name for a project about female representation in grime – or lack thereof. While the genre has changed dramatically from its pirate radio days to its widespread mainstream success, female faces both on stage and behind the scenes still appear to be few and far between today.

Ellie Ramsden set out to change this perception when she started her photo series last year. Taking its name from the 2009 Boy Better Know track – which fittingly references the lack of women in grime raves – the project includes portraits of women MCs, DJs, radio presenters, musicians, producers, journalists and others involved in the scene. As Ramsden launches a Kickstarter to turn Too Many Man into a photobook, she tells CR about her lifelong love affair with grime, and giving a new insight into the genre from a female perspective.

