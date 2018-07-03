Top Trump initiative to record creative responses to Presidential visit

The Rapid Response Unit, which marries art with current affairs, is looking to gather together responses to Trump’s visit to the UK, with one winning piece to be donated to the Washington Newseum

President Trump’s upcoming visit to the UK is sure to provoke all manner of protest. No doubt we will see a whole host of creative responses, from the kind of pithy home-made placards that have been such a feature of previous Anti-Trump marches to more professional initiatives.

The Rapid Response Unit is a Culture Liverpool-led project, funded by Liverpool City Council and Arts Council England as part of the #Liverpool2018 events programme. Its role is to commission artists and arts organisations to create “new work based on, and inspired by, a key story or topic that is in the headlines”.

For the Trump visit, the RRU has launched Top Trump. It is inviting anyone producing work in response to the visit “to submit digital examples of their creative reactions”. The submissions will be reviewed by a panel including cartoonist Martin Rowson, comedian Rachel Perris, Helen Pankhurst (writer and granddaughter of suffragette Sylvia Pankhurst) and photographic artist Tom Hunter.

The piece of work “that the judges think best encapsulates the spirit of the moment will be donated to the Permanent Collection of the Newseum in Washington DC,” RRU say.

Submit work either by emailing hayley@rruliverpool.com or via Twitter @rrunews. Deadline July 13.