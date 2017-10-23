Stranger Things teams up with Topshop for Hallowe’en

Topshop’s flagship store in London has been given a Stranger Things-inspired makeover for Hallowe’en. Visit before October 31 and you can step inside Joyce’s living room, test your telekinetic powers in the Hawkins Laboratory or shop an exclusive Stranger Things collection…

An interactive window display at Topshop’s flagship store in London

Stranger Things was one of the most talked about shows of 2016. The supernatural thriller won over fans with its retro styling and references to classic 80s films (read our analysis of its success here.)

The show returns for a second series on October 27. Netflix has been teasing fans for weeks with GIFs and trailers on social media and posters referencing some of the classic horror films that inspired the series.

Netflix has now partnered with Topshop to launch an exclusive Stranger Things collection and in store experience in time for Hallowe’en. T-shirts, hats and lunch boxes feature the distinctive font from the show’s opening titles and images of key characters (remember Barb?)

Topshop’s flagship store on London’s Oxford Street has been given a Stranger Things makeover with interactive window displays and installations based on memorable sets.

Customers can step inside Joyce’s living room (home to a particularly creepy moment from season one) or test their telekinetic powers in front of passers-by in a set resembling the Hawkins Laboratory. They can also peek inside Will Byers’ wooden hideout.

It’s the latest in a series of clever Stranger Things promotions from Netflix UK and Topshop’s windows have been drawing crowds on Oxford Street since Friday.

The in-store experience runs until October 31 and the collection is also available to buy online. A Stranger Things page on Topshop’s website includes a trailer for season two and an option to ‘Strangeify’ the web page, which triggers a clever nod to the ‘upside down’ world depicted in the series…