Publicis London has worked with illustrators and weavers to create a vast tapestry telling the story of Game of Thrones for Tourism Ireland

Fans of Game of Thrones can explore the tapestry in detail via a web app created for Tourism Ireland’s website

Publicis London has launched its latest campaign to promote Northern Ireland to Game of Thrones fans – unveiling a vast Bayeux Tapestry that tells the story of the show so far.

The campaign – created for Tourism Ireland – was launched to mark the start of season seven. The first episode aired on TV on Sunday night and featured a surprise cameo from singer Ed Sheeran.

Publicis worked with weavers and illustrators from Jelly London to create a 66-metre tapestry depicting key events from seasons one to six. The tapestry was woven in three months using linen from one of Northern Ireland’s last surviving linen mills.

New sections telling the story of season seven will be unveiled on social media each week as the series unfolds, resulting in a 77-metre design.

Each section will tell the story of a different episode and will be unveiled after that episode has aired. Sections will be revealed on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter using cinemagraphs, carousels, Instagram Stories and timelapse videos showing the weaving process.

Publicis has also created an interactive web app for Tourism Ireland’s website which allows fans to zoom in and explore the tapestry in detail. Fans can browse ‘highlights’ such as sections depicting famous battles or untimely deaths. They can also share their favourite scenes with friends.

The app includes information about key filming locations (revealed by hovering over green flags when viewing the tapestry) and links to a website featuring travel advice and suggested itineraries for Game of Thrones-themed trips to Northern Ireland.

It’s a great example of how to use both traditional crafts and innovative digital content to create an engaging experience for fans. The campaign was launched in ten markets and the finished tapestry will be hung in the Ulster Museum in Belfast.

Last year, Publicis London worked with illustrators and craftspeople to create wooden doors depicting scenes from season six of Game of Thrones. Doors were placed at pubs near filming locations to create a pub crawl that spanned the length and breadth of the country.

The campaign was hugely successful: it reached an estimated 126 million people and has won 30 advertising and marketing awards including three Cannes Lions. It was also the winner of multiple categories in the Creative Review Annual.

Doors of Thrones

Credits

ECD: Dave Monk

Creative director: Dave Sullivan

Copywriter / art director: Dave Sullivan

Production company: Space66

Director: Sam Stocking

Illustration: Jelly London