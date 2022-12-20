Bridgerton Netflix film tv trends 2022

Trends of 2022: The year in film and TV

The future of cinema and traditional broadcasters were both brought into question this year, while streaming giant Netflix struggled. But 2022 also saw renewed emphasis on craft, creativity and all-round brilliant storytelling

By

Following a challenging couple of years for film and TV in the wake of the pandemic, 2022 saw the production industry move into overdrive as broadcasters, streaming platforms and Hollywood studios worked to replenish their depleted content libraries for both the small and big screens.

Our increasingly insatiable appetite for content (UK adults now watch over five hours of TV and video a day, according to Ofcom) presents these brands and businesses with a number of challenges. Namely, how to stand out in what has become a highly saturated, digital-first landscape. The main takeaway of 2022 is that creating original, accomplished, and ultimately entertaining productions is more important than ever. Here, we delve into the major film and TV trends that emerged this year.

Top: Bridgerton; Above: Everything Everywhere All at Once

