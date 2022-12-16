Trends of 2022: The year in tech

Changes swept through the tech sector this year, leaving a trail of uncertainty across social media, cryptocurrency, and the creative workforce – but opportunity in some corners, too

By

This year, news coverage of the technology sector was dominated by agents of chaos. Lawsuits, layoffs, and financial losses were near-permanent fixtures in headlines when it came to the big multinationals and Silicon Valley behemoths, even among those that seemed to be faring comparatively well.

However, while it’s easy to succumb to the doom and gloom – and many of these changes are rightfully being interrogated – plenty of creatives asked how the rapidly evolving tech space can work for us, not against us.

ANTI-SOCIAL MEDIA

Social media platforms really did become the playthings of the controversial elite this year. Former president Donald Trump launched his own social network, Truth Social, in February, while Ye (formerly Kanye West) tried to buy “free speech platform” Parler in a deal that eventually sank.

But it was Elon Musk’s drama-addled $44 billion takeover of Twitter that stole headlines this year. A summary for anyone fed up of hearing about it: frenzied business decisions, spiralling legal concerns, appalling people management. Screenshots of emails telling staff to choose between an “extremely hardcore” working life and unemployment. Photos of beds installed at Twitter HQ, an early example of what “extremely hardcore” looks like in practice. Live-tweeting users about business strategy in some kind of warped interpretation of Agile.

Unsurprisingly, Musk’s vision for the platform hasn’t gone down particularly well with brands and ad agencies, which is a bit of a problem considering advertising is Twitter’s primary source of revenue. In November, General Motors, Audi, Mondelez, and many more pulled their ad spend, while some of the world’s largest agency networks advised their clients to pause or at least reconsider spending. For most brands, the retreat from Twitter was put down to a combination of security concerns and issues with content moderation – namely, that one person’s idea of ‘free speech’, which Musk is peddling, could quickly equate to hate speech. Perhaps it was a case of letting the dust settle though, as he recently indicated that many of those advertisers have since returned.

More from CR

Games of the year 2022

Horror, horticulture, cats, religion, power-washing … whatever your niche interest, there was a game for you in 2022. We look at ten of our favourites from the last 12 months

Photography Annual 2022

Welcome to Creative Review’s Photography Annual, where a selection panel of industry experts have picked the most prominent work of the past year

Rachel Flemminger Hudson

Celebrating New Talent

We’ve interviewed 14 people across the fields of photography, design, illustration, creative tech and more to see what they make of the industry today

Design and the cost of living crisis

While Britain grapples with recession and a cost of living crisis, we examine how design and communication can spotlight helpful resources to struggling households and activate political change

Ryu Ika: A flash of reality

Photographer Ryu Ika captures the absurd chaos of everyday life, using her sweaty, bloody, brightly lit images to try to make sense of the world around her

Vincenzo Ragona

Vincenzo Ragona on learning on the job

Vincenzo Ragona began his career in design learning from YouTube videos but – via a degree at Ravensbourne – is now working with clients including Jamie xx and Apple Music. He explains his hopes for a changing industry

Leanne Rule

In praise of silliness

Providing the perfect antidote to our serious times, Leanne Rule’s illustrations and animations have caught the eye of everyone from femcare brand Libresse to the makers of Love Island

Why brand experiences need to hit us in the feels

Experiential is back with a vengeance, but it’s contending with much higher expectations and a lot less patience. Giant Spoon’s Trevor Guthrie and Love’s Russell Ashdown chat to CR about building more memorable and emotional experiences for brands

The many hats of Amber Park

The LA-based artist discusses growing up as a child of immigrants, creative directing for Lil Yachty and Katy Perry during college, and why she’s no longer an NFT hater

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

3D DESIGN DIRECTOR

MANCHESTER

DESIGN ENGINEER

WEST MIDLANDS

SENIOR DESIGNER

LONDON