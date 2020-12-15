Trends of 2020: The year in photos

In 2020, people turned to photography for support, inspiration and sustenance, as well as to document their experiences of the pandemic and of the many protests that took place. Here, Diane Smyth looks back on a year that will be impossible to forget

By

In photography, as everywhere else, 2020 was a very strange year. Thousands of exhibitions were cancelled and disrupted, big events like the Paris Photo art fair and Les Rencontres d’Arles festival were abandoned, and scores of image-makers and institutions were forced into semi-hibernation. And while Covid was a huge story, it was tricky to represent photographically. Though initially spectacular, the empty streets and face masks soon became all too familiar, and beyond that, for most people, Covid just meant more time at home, where it’s looked like an average Sunday.

Still, in the future this strange time will (hopefully) seem remarkable, so it’s great that some brave photographers did document it – often for sheer love or need, without a commission or income. Chris Dorley-Brown took to London’s deserted streets during the first lockdown and posted his photographs of them on Instagram; among the few to capture the eerie atmosphere of the time, his shots deserve to end up in an archive.

Elsewhere, publications and institutions did commission image-makers, with the PHotoEspaña festival, for example, joining forces with Enaire Foundation to present Time at a Standstill: Photographic Report of a Confinement. Gathering work by 42 photographers for an online exhibition that will also be a book, this project was divided into four categories that sum up the Covid experience – absence (empty beaches/streets), urgency (medical teams), waiting (domestic scenes), and reverie (poetic shots).

Photography
Top: Team of healthcare workers administering swab and antibody testing at First Baptist Church of Corona in Queens, NY, May 24, 2020, © deedee deGelia; Above: Photo of a man standing at his gate, Somolu, Lagos, Nigeria, April 17, 2020, © Omotayo Tajudeen

Le Monde’s M magazine went for a more quirky approach to the ‘confinement’, commissioning 16 photographers to give their take on it. The selected photographers included big names such as Juergen Teller, Mario Sorrenti, Wolfgang Tillmans, Paolo Roversi and Jack Davison, but no women, and the supplement fell victim to a backlash when it was published in April. “How can you not hold them responsible for the invisibility of the work of women photographers?” asked feminist group La Part Des Femmes. It was an early warning shot that we were not necessarily all in it together – a theme that was set to recur.

More from CR

A QR Code Renaissance?

QR codes have received an unexpected resurrection during Covid-19, becoming a vital tool for navigating pandemic life. But will they sink back into the depths when no longer needed? Stink Studios’ James Britton hopes not

Ben & Jerry’s: Peace, love and ice cream

Ben & Jerry’s global social mission officer Dave Rapaport talks to Anna Burzlaff, head of cultural insights and strategy agency Truth, about the brand’s approach to activism, and what it takes to make credible change in the world today

Can creativity save restaurants from Covid-19?

Hospitality has been hit hard by the pandemic, but in the midst of increased restrictions restaurateurs are finding creative ways to reach hungry punters at home. Here, we delve into how restaurant brands are adapting to the new normal

How I Got Here: Brian Rea

Modern Love illustrator Brian Rea recounts a childhood filled with stories, shares the struggles of embracing his style and tells CR why words have gained a new importance for him later in his career

The BakeKing’s hyperrealistic cake creations

Ben Cullen has built up a cult following for his mesmerising illusion cakes, which have appeared everywhere from Slowthai’s recent music video to Jurgen Klopp’s birthday party. He talks about how his career journey took him from graphic design to tattooing to cake artistry

Irvine Welsh on creativity and cancel culture

The author explores the rise of cancel culture in new documentary Offended by Irvine Welsh, where he discusses the threat that the phenomenon poses to the creative industries and why he thinks Trainspotting wouldn’t be published today

The theatrics of Lucy Prebble

Following the release of her explosive phone-hack series I Hate Suzie, Lucy Prebble talks about her belief that every story benefits from a little drama, and how an ongoing infatuation with tech inspired her to write for video games

Sunil Gupta on 45 years of making pictures

As a new exhibition at the Photographers’ Gallery in London brings together over four decades of his work, we speak to photographer Sunil Gupta about how his work straddles the world of activism, documentary and art

Life through an iPhone lens

Ghanaian visual artist Prince Gyasi creates striking, vivid imagery photographed with an iPhone. CR talks to him about his unconventional practice and how it helps local children get an education

Inside the surreal world of Hiro Murai

Hiro Murai’s dream-like vision has produced unforgettable imagery for artists including Childish Gambino and FKA twigs. Here, the filmmaker discusses the joys of collaboration, exploring the realm of television with the series Atlanta, and why This is America is an anomaly in music videos

Has game advertising gone soft?

With new Sony and Microsoft ad campaigns out, CR explores whether game advertising has lost its edge, and what the future holds for console makers operating in a more complicated market than ever before

Behind the scenes at Spitting Image

Satirical puppet show Spitting Image is back after a 24-year hiatus, and features everyone from President Trump’s tweeting anus to a James Corden-Cats hybrid. Here, we speak to the creatives behind the programme’s unique brand of public service satire

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham