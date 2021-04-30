Tristan Bagot on creating absorbing digital experiences

Digital designer and coder Tristan Bagot creates digital platforms that are both engaging and memorable. He talks about his recent projects and the benefits of sitting across both design and development

By

The past few years of digital design have brought us something of a dichotomy. Website builders – more popular and proficient than ever – are making the internet a more uniformly beautiful place, though some argue isn’t necessarily a good thing. On the other end of the spectrum is a messy digital landscape of pop ups and complicated features vying for attention.

Striving for provocative experiences that are meaningfully complex is Tristan Bagot, a creative coder and digital designer who has brought personality and interactivity to clients from the worlds of fashion, visual arts and beyond. Over the course of his career so far, he has worked on studio websites, online portfolios, event portals and ecommerce platforms – all of which transcending the cookie-cutter design and functionality that beleaguers a lot of online experiences today.

Bagot wasn’t always gearing himself towards this line of work. He started off by studying a degree in mathematics, but ended up doing a graphic design degree at ESAG Penninghen in Paris for five years. Towards the end of his graphic design studies, he began to experiment with code and generative web apps. Not only did it feel new and powerful, it helped to distinguish him from the other students by freeing him from the usual design tools.

It was only at the end of his graphic design studies that he dived into learning the technical ins and outs, and through this he “discovered all the possibilities of these tools for creating new interfaces and imagining algorithmic concepts.”

Top: Design and code for Alexandre Cadain by HTTB.EU. Above: Art direction, identity and code for production company Diplomats by HTTB.EU

