How Tuvalu could become the first country to exist solely in the metaverse

The climate crisis is creating an increasingly uncertain future for people in most parts of the world. For the people of Tuvalu, a group of nine tiny islands in the South Pacific, rising sea levels could see their homeland disappear altogether in the next few decades.

Tuvalu’s Minister of Justice, Communication & Foreign Affairs, Simon Kofe, addressed these issues head on recently during a three-minute video address at the UN Climate Change Conference (Cop27).

In the video, he reveals how the country is taking matters into its own hands by, quite literally, becoming a ‘digital nation’, as part of a campaign created in collaboration with Accenture Song agency The Monkeys and production company Collider.

During his speech, Kofe offers an insight into what the digital version of Tuvalu could look like, as the video gradually reveals that he is delivering the speech from an islet in the metaverse.

“The tragedy of this outcome cannot be overstated,” he says. “But because the world has not acted, we must. Tuvalu could be the first country in the world to exist solely in the metaverse – but if global warming continues unchecked, it won’t be the last.”

The unveiling of the digital twin of one of Tuvalu’s islands marks the beginning of an ongoing project to catalogue, map, record and save as much of Tuvaluan island life as possible – including historical documents, records of cultural practices and family albums. The Monkeys also created a dedicated website where visitors can learn how to show their support for the country’s future.

