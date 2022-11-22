How Tuvalu could become the first country to exist solely in the metaverse

Launched to coincide with Cop27, the South Pacific island’s new campaign takes a creative approach to dealing with the ongoing threat of climate change

The climate crisis is creating an increasingly uncertain future for people in most parts of the world. For the people of Tuvalu, a group of nine tiny islands in the South Pacific, rising sea levels could see their homeland disappear altogether in the next few decades.

Tuvalu’s Minister of Justice, Communication & Foreign Affairs, Simon Kofe, addressed these issues head on recently during a three-minute video address at the UN Climate Change Conference (Cop27).

In the video, he reveals how the country is taking matters into its own hands by, quite literally, becoming a ‘digital nation’, as part of a campaign created in collaboration with Accenture Song agency The Monkeys and production company Collider.

During his speech, Kofe offers an insight into what the digital version of Tuvalu could look like, as the video gradually reveals that he is delivering the speech from an islet in the metaverse.

“The tragedy of this outcome cannot be overstated,” he says. “But because the world has not acted, we must. Tuvalu could be the first country in the world to exist solely in the metaverse – but if global warming continues unchecked, it won’t be the last.”

The unveiling of the digital twin of one of Tuvalu’s islands marks the beginning of an ongoing project to catalogue, map, record and save as much of Tuvaluan island life as possible – including historical documents, records of cultural practices and family albums. The Monkeys also created a dedicated website where visitors can learn how to show their support for the country’s future.

Credits:

Agency: The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song

Co-Founder & Group Chief Creative Officer: Scott Nowell

Chief Creative Officer: Tara Ford

Executive Creative Director: Barbara Humphries

Creative Directors: Cameron Bell, Sam Dickson

Senior Art Director: Alex Polglase

Senior Copywriter: Jake Ausburn

Digital Design Lead: Eva Godeny

Production House: Collider

Director: Glenn Stewart

Post Production: Collider Studio

3D Animation: Glenn Stewart

Additional VFX: Joseph Harper

Music and Sound: MassiveMusic