TV channel Dave turns into Rupert in new Snickers campaign

Snickers has created a witty new addition to its ‘You’re not you when you’re hungry’ campaign, by turning laddy TV channel Dave into a posh version of itself, Rupert, mid-afternoon last Friday.

Dave is known for programming including Taskmaster, Red Dwarf XII and Dara O’Briain’s Go 8 Bit, but last Friday it went completely out of character at 3.28pm – supposedly the hungriest time of the day – and started broadcasting an International Chess Championship, and a vintage French film noir feature. The changes even extended to the brand’s name and logo, which suddenly turned from Dave into Rupert.

The fun extended beyond TV too, with Dave’s ad spaces appearing as Rupert, and its social media channel swapping identity and posting about polo and the correct place settings when hosting a dinner party.

The gag was then revealed when the plug was pulled during a live broadcast and the Snickers logo and tagline appeared. The film below shows how the stunt played out:

Credits:

Agency: AMV BBDO

Creative Director: Rosie Arnold

Copywriter: Michael Hughes

Art Director: Dalatando Almeida

Director: Paul Philpott

Production Company: UKTV