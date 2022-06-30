TVNZ ad campaign offers a lesson in the perils of streaming

The hilarious campaign for the network’s newly created streaming brand TVNZ+ sees viewers end up in a fix after getting absorbed in shows

Created by Dentsu Creative, and directed by Sweetshop’s Damien Shatford, the enjoyably silly campaign shows just what it can ‘cost you’ if you get too hooked on streaming TV. Each spot features impeccable performances, as a bank heist, mafia hit, and romantic declaration all take an unexpected turn due to the addictive power of TVNZ+.

“The work was built off a strategic proposition that encouraged Kiwis to ‘get their fix’ of quality content on TVNZ+,” says Stevie Weber, executive director, strategy at Dentsu Creative. “We wanted to capitalise on the idea that bingeing fresh content puts you in good social standing and gives you something to talk about while also triggering this little dopamine hit, making us generally pretty happy…. So it was a no-brainer that we should celebrate Kiwis getting their binge on.”

