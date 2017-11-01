Tweeted tales: CR followers’ stories in response to our cover

For our Storytelling special issue, we invited our Twitter followers to tweet us a story in response to our cover image

The October/November issue of CR is all about storytelling. For the cover, we worked with Stocksy, inviting readers to suggest a cover image from its archive that could inspire a story.

Once we had our cover (above) we then invited our Twitter followers to send us a story (using no more than 140 characters) in response.

Thank you to everyone who replied. We had some fantastic responses, including these three:

We’ve selected our favourites which have been printed in the October/November issue. Did yours make it?

Buy the issue by following the link below