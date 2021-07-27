Behind the scenes with Tyler, The Creator’s producer

We speak to Tara Razavi, founder of creative production company Happy Place, about her work with Tyler, The Creator on his latest album, plus what the role of a good producer entails

By

Over the last decade, Tyler Okonma – better known as Tyler, The Creator – has established himself as one of music’s most elusive and creative figures. Growing up as a skater kid in LA, the musician first found fame as one of the founding members of Odd Future Wolf Gang Kill Them All, the teen rap collective that established the careers of a handful of other stars including Frank Ocean, Earl Sweatshirt and Syd.

Since releasing his first solo album Goblin in 2011, Tyler has undergone an array of transformations from record to record. His debut album campaign marked him out as a blunt-force lyricist, reflected by a visual aesthetic that featured black-and-white camera work, demonic eyes and a particularly infamous scene in the promo for Yonkers where he eats a live cockroach.

By contrast, his 2019 LP Igor, which won best rap album at the Grammys, saw him remodel himself as a blond-wigged, Warhol-esque funk and soul singer. Along with being a rapper, singer, songwriter, producer, fashion designer and cartoon creator, Tyler also plays a big role in bringing the world of his albums to life, directing all of his own music videos under the alias Wolf Haley.

More from CR

Tom Hingston on designing for arts venues

As Hingston Studio’s type-led identities for the Serpentine and the V&A greet the general public, the designer talks to us about the importance of creating designs that give institutions flexibility in these times

My Career Journey: Calmatic

The LA-based director behind music videos for Pharrell, Lizzo and Lil Nas X reflects on his journey from afterschool computer club to Grammy-winning director

My Career Journey: Polly Nor

Polly Nor creates striking, satirical drawings of women and their demons. We speak to the illustrator about her up-and-down career journey, the perils of imposter syndrome, and using art as an emotional release

The changing face of travel

The pandemic has been the catalyst for all of us to reassess our relationship with travel. As the world slowly begins to reopen, we speak to the travel brands that are shaping what our holidays of the future might look like

Jump on 25 years of making motion graphics

Jump is responsible for the titles of some of the UK’s biggest TV entertainment and sports programmes. Here two of its co-founders look back on a turbulent 25 years in the industry, and what it takes to make a successful creative business

Sport and Creativity

In this report, we look at the way that creative thinking is influencing sport, including in advertising, TV, branding, design, photography, illustration and more

The role of the sketchbook in creative work

Despite the dominance of digital, the humble sketchbook is still a vital tool in making creative work. Here, we speak to three creatives about how working in a sketchbook is an important part of their process and also their favourite books to work in

The colourful world of Autumn de Wilde

The photographer and director has injected striking palettes into fashion photos, celebrity portraits, vibrant ads and her feature-length debut, Emma. She talks to us about navigating these different arenas and building worlds through music and colour

Why it pays for brands to go local

In an age of turbulence, brands are seeing the benefits of a localised approach over a global one. Here, Ben Sillence, strategy director at Lewis Moberly, explores what this may mean for designers and creatives

The ups and downs of being a hybrid creative

In today’s complex media landscape, creatives are often expected to work across multiple mediums. CR speaks to those who’ve broadened their practice to understand the benefits and challenges of the multi-disciplinary life

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham