Typefaces for London

New type foundry launches with twelve fonts inspired by the capital, its buildings, language and traditions

By

The London Type Foundry has been set up by art director and designer Paul Harpin, type designer Paul Hickson (of P&P Hickson) and Joe Graham of consultancy Typespec. Though friends for years, the three worked together on Harpin’s BuyFontsSaveLives initiative (covered by CR here) which was launched in 2014.

Its success prompted the idea to create a more formal partnership which has resulted in the launch of the new foundry “releasing quality fonts infused with creativity, innovation, heritage, tolerance, fun and cultural diversity — all inspired by the city of London”.

Its first collection features fonts designed by the founders and a London Dingbat set by designer Peter Grundy. The set combines famous London landmarks, iconic designs and symbols with a set of London door numbers (added by Harpin).

Other fonts include London CircleLine, which Harpin says was inspired by the Post Office Double Line typeface designed by John Miles (who Harpin used to work for), the London Underground Roundel and Nancy Wyman’s designs for the Mexico Olympics in 1968.

Paul Hickson’s London Whitechapel Sans “is an industrial strength, extended, heavyweight font” referencing the “engineering, cloth-making and sugar refining” heritage of the East End. Apparently, it is also “terrific for Cockney rhyming slang”.

Paul Hickson’s London Whitechapel Sans

Below is the rest of the foundry’s range:

London Hoxton Square by Paul Harpin: “An extra black, slab serif headline font, where every character fits into a square”

More at londontypefoundry.co.uk

More from CR

Need to be creative on demand? Learn how

If you work in the creative industry  – or in any industry, it’s fairly standard that you are expected to come up with innovative solutions to briefs-problems as part of your day job. And sometimes that can just seem beyond you – you are fresh out of freshness. What to do then?

Imposter Syndrome and how creatives can deal with it

Ever felt like you are about to be found out? That you really don’t deserve to be a global chief and that any day now someone’s going to rumble you? Worry not: Imposter Syndrome is a recognised psychological trait common to many creative leaders. Executive coach Tanya Livesey has some advice on how to deal with it

1

Jobs

View more

Creative Designer

Monddi Design Agency

Head of Digital Content

Red Sofa London

Make the most of CR