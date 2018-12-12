Uber’s festive campaign lets car-lovers relive childhood Christmases past
This Christmas Uber users can hail themselves one of the app’s adult-sized toy farm trucks or unicorn-adorned camper vans, as part of a collaborative stunt with DDB Paris
For those of us who get to spend Christmas with someone who is legitimately still allowed to believe in Santa, a child’s love of all things festive is undeniably infectious.
Uber is hoping to tap into a nostalgia for childhood gifts with its latest campaign in Paris, which lets users upgrade their journey to travel in one of the app’s adult-sized toy cars.
