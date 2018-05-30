UEFA Europa League refreshes energy wave identity

London-based studio Turquoise has built on the work carried out by Futurebrand for the competition in 2009, creating an angular symbol that will be used both on-air and off-air

While this article is free to read, most new content on Creative Review is for subscribers only. Click here for more information on our subscription offering and how to join our community.

UEFA’s Europa League is set to return our screens for the foreseeable future this June, and to coincide with the new season the competition’s visual identity has been given a facelift.

Designed by London-based agency Turquoise, the new branding has retained the warm colour palette and ‘energy wave’ graphics first seen in Futurebrand’s 2009 launch logo, and updated by German studio United Senses in 2015.

The angular energy wave symbol is derived from the shape of the Europa League cup, which features triangular, hammered metal sides.

The studio has broadened the symbol into a moving, linear device, with the aim of making it more expressive when used across digital, mobile and social media platforms.

Turquoise has developed the identity in collaboration with Swiss marketing company TEAM, and an accompanying anthem has been composed by MassiveMusic.

turquoisebranding.com