Pharrell and Little Simz win big at the UK Music Video Awards

Celebrating creativity and craft in the world of promos, this year’s UK MVAs saw Pharrell’s Cash In Cash Out win music video of the year

In total, Pharrell’s video (which also features 21 Savage and Tyler the Creator) took home four awards at the event held in London last week, including the top gong.

Directed by François Rousselet, and created during the pandemic, the video is a feast for lovers of craft, featuring an ode to the zoetrope, with a rotating set starring CGI versions of the three rappers acting out various scenes. The promo also led Division Paris and Jules de Chateleux to pick up the best production company and best producer awards too.

Also with much to celebrate was Little Simz, who picked up three awards, including best hip hop/grime/rap video UK for her promo for Point and Kill, which saw the rapper visit Nigeria – where she has family – for the first time since her childhood. The video is directed by Ebeneza Blanche (who features in our New Talent issue out this month), who also picked up the prize for best new director at the awards.

Winning the coveted best director prize was Tanu Muino, whose video for Harry Styles’ track As It Was won the award for best pop video UK.

Styles was pipped to the post in the best performer category however, which went to Loyle Carner for his promo for Hate – which he co-directed with Greg Hackett.

The full list of winners at this year’s UK MVAs can be viewed at ukmva.com