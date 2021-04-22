H&M launches suit hire initiative for jobseekers

The new scheme, created in partnership with Uncommon Creative Studio, aims to support those looking for work who may not have access to the smart clothing required

By

H&M’s One/Second/Suit initiative offers a free suit to anyone in need, allowing men (and presumably women, if they fit into menswear sizes) to book and borrow the clothes for 24 hours.

The idea for the programme was created by H&M together with Uncommon Creative Studio, in response to discussions around the idea of the modern man, and what that means today. Along the way the conversation turned to all-important first impressions, and the way many jobs still require candidates to smarten up and wear suits for their interviews – something not every person has access to.

The campaign is accompanied by a film, directed by Mark Romanek, which deliberately intends to tug at the heartstrings. In it, Uncommon cast a range of different mums and recorded them sharing advice and support for their sons as the voiceover – which the agency knew would instantly tap into people’s emotions.

Over on the One/Second/Suit website – where suits can be booked and delivered via courier – H&M also offers some tips for handling job interviews, as well as some less traditional styling suggestions. Once worn, the clothes can be returned to an H&M store, although late returns incur a £50 fee which will go towards charity.

It’s an encouraging initiative to come from a major brand and one that’s proved popular, with suits already booked solid for the next few weeks. It’s easy to see how H&M could also roll this kind of rental model out in other categories (and extend it to more directly include women), adding a new element to its sustainability effort.

hm.com; uncommon.london

Latest from CR

More from CR

Who will win the online education arms race?

E-learning, bootcamps and workshops are all booming, but what does it take to survive long term in the world of learning? Mastered’s Perri Lewis and SuperHi’s Rik Lomas discuss the big questions education providers face

How I Got Here: Hillary Coe, AKQA

Designer, drag racer and analogue astronaut Hillary Coe has joined AKQA as principal of experience, following a position as director of design at SpaceX. She talks to us about creating roles for herself that didn’t exist and embedding adventure into her life and work

Inside the VFX boom

The VFX artists behind Disney’s award-winning film The One and Only Ivan talk about tapping into their secret inner thespian and why VFX is in the midst of a golden period

Making sense of the NFT gold rush

NFTs have been all over the news, spreading a mix of confusion and excitement in equal measure. Here, James Britton, group managing director at Stink Studios, explores what opportunities they might open up for artists and designers

How design is bringing new places to life

The past year has created a new emphasis on our surroundings, leading to an acute awareness of whether areas really serve their communities. We explore how place branding and marketing have been adjusted to reflect this

My breakthrough moment: Simon Buckley

“I wanted to be Ultravox, but sometimes I worry I’ve ended up like Joe Dolce.” Simon Buckley’s photograph of Manchester in the rain became a viral sensation in 2019. He explains what happened next

Confessions of a former Trump designer

As the founder of social impact agency Smakk, Katie Klencheski’s mission feels a million miles away from the Trump Hotels brand that she helped establish in the early noughties. She discusses how the experience taught her the importance of practicing what you preach

Documenting the drag explosion

Armed with her camera, Linda Simpson found herself at the heart of New York’s burgeoning drag scene in the 80s. Her new book gives an insight into the hedonistic heights and melancholic lows that came to define the era

An oral history of the Old Spice ads

First launched in 2010, Wieden + Kennedy Portland’s shirtless one-shot ads for P&G brand Old Spice turned heads and spawned a cascade of spinoffs. We retrace how the ads were made with the creatives as well as The Man himself, Isaiah Mustafa

The golden age of webcomics

Dwindling attention spans and a hunger for immediate punchlines mean webcomics are flourishing – and they have plenty to teach us about what the internet finds funny. We talk to artists Alex Norris, Sarah Andersen and Reza Farazmand to find out more

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham